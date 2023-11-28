Galway Bay FM

28 November 2023

RSA free child car seat checking service comes to the city. Athenry, Gort and Oranmore

The Road Safety Authority’s face-to-face child car seat checking free service is in the city. Athenry, Gort and Oranmore over the next few days.

Over half of child car seats checked by the service were incorrectly fitted and needed some type of adjustment to make them a safe fit.

If a child’s car seat isn’t fitted correctly, it could lead to a serious or fatal injury in the event of a collision.

The service is at Galway Shopping Centre on the Headford Road today until 5.30pm.

Tomorrow it visits Athenry Shopping Centre from 10am to 5.30pm.

On Thursday it’s Gort’s turn at Minihane’s SuperValu, 10am to 5.30pm.

On Friday the Check it Fits service will be in Oranmore, near Bella Baby, also from 10am to 5.30pm.

