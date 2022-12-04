RSA child car seat checking service coming to Galway

The Road Safety Authority is to host a car seat checking service in Galway this month to reduce the amount of child car seats that are incorrectly fitted.

The first event will take place at SuperValu in Barna on December 6th followed by SuperValu in Gort on December 7th.

A final city event will take place in Smyth’s Toys in Galway Retail Park on December 8th, with all events taking place from 10am – 5:30pm.

Aisling Sloyan, Senior Road Safety Promotion Officer at the RSA explains how to ensure that a child’s car seat is correctly fitted.