Royal visit another chance to showcase Galway after cancellation of 2020 ceremony

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The international coverage of the Royal visit on Thursday is another opportunity to showcase Galway following the cancellation of the Galway 2020 opening ceremony last month.

That’s according to Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard, who says the coverage around Kate and William’s visit will help make up for the disappointment of having to cancel the 2020 opening ceremony due to weather warnings.

The royal couple will visit the city centre and Salthill on Thursday.

Mayor Cubbard says a huge opportunity was lost that day to market Galway internationally, and the visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is another great chance for the world to see what the city and county has to offer.

