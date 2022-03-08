Row over Connemara planning issues in county plan remains unresolved

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The long running row over Connemara planning issues in the draft county development plan remains unresolved

This week’s meeting of Galway County Council turned fractious when Oughterard Councillors Thomas Welby and Séamus Walsh again became embroiled in the controversy.

County Council Cathaoirleach Peter Keaveney, had to call for order on a number of occasions given the intensity of the debate, and the matter was adjourned to the next meeting

The robust debate primarily involving Councillors Thomas Welby and Séamus Walsh took up the best part of two hours at yesterday’s County Council meeting.

The exchanges between Councillors Welby and Walsh related to certain matters that came up at a County Council meeting on the 17th of December when the County Plan was on the agenda.

The issues revolved around planning in the Connemara area.

Several other members of the Council entered the discussion as County Cathaoirleach, Peter Keaveney sought to bring the matter to a conclusion and the Chairman was complimented by various

Councillors for his handling of the meeting.

Councillor Declan Geraghty suggested that both Oughterard Councillors should go into a room with some other people and resolve the situation.

However both stood firm on their points of view on the issues that arose.

The matter will be back on the agenda again as there was no agreement on the official account of the segment in question of the December meeting.