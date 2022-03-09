Row in Dáil over Aran Islands exclusion from public transport reductions

Galway Bay FM newsroom – There’s been a row in the Dáil over the exclusion of the Aran Islands from the 20 percent reduction in public transport fares set to be introduced next month.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv said the situation is surely an April Fool’s joke given those people most heavily reliant on public transport have been left behind.

He pointed out that the move would only be needed for native islanders – and tourists and visitors could continue to pay the going rates.

However, Minister Josepha Madigan said the position of Government is that subsidized transport services to offshore islands do not quality.

She said for legal reasons, that cannot change – but Deputy O’ Cuiv took exception to the statement.