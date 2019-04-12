Row in city council over marketing fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Controversy erupted between city councillors this week over the allocation of funds from the Marketing Promotion Fund.

More than 160 thousand euro is to be provided to groups and projects across the city to promote events.

163 thousand euro will be divided between 20 different projects while a further 47 thousand euro will be put aside by the council in a Marketing Reserve Fund.

The matter was debated at a meeting of the city council this week, where Councillor Michael Crowe proposed increasing the allocation to Galway International Arts Festival from 10 thousand to 15 thousand euro.

He argued that the festival puts Galway on the map and brings many visitors to the city.

Councillor Pearce Flannery proposed increasing the allocation for ‘Salthill by the Sea – A Year of Events on the Prom’ from 10 thousand to 20 thousand euro.

He also proposed that the inaugural Galway International Food and Craft Festival, which will take place in Salthill in July, be given an extra 5 thousand euro, bringing it up to 15 thousand euro.

Both proposals were passed by the majority of councillors.

Councillor Flannery says it’s important that events such as the ones planned for Salthill are supported.

Not all councillors were in favour of increasing the allocations for marketing for groups.

Councillors had previously decided to put aside 50 per cent of the marketing fund each year into a reserve fund for ad hoc major events, such as the Volvo Ocean Race.

Councillor Peter Keane feels that councillors should stick to a policy they had previously agreed.