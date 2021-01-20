Route options published for Athlone-Galway greenway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of route options for a greenway connecting Athlone and Galway City have been published.

The five routes outline a variety of options for how the final leg of the overall Dublin to Galway Greenway will proceed.

The options vary – ranging from a straight line approach to looping routes which take in large parts of the north east or south east of the county.

The proposed routes will be available on www.galwaytoathlonecycleway.com over the next week.

The public are being encouraged to to have their say, with a public consultation process to start on Monday, January 25th.

Galway East Fine Gael Deputy Ciaran Cannon says this is a crucial phase of the groundbreaking Dublin to Galway Greenway….

