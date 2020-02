Galway Bay FM news room

Clare Kerrane becomes the first Sinn Féin candidate to be elected to Dáil Éireann for Roscommon/Galway since 1923.

It’s also the first time since 1923 that no Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael TD was elected from the constituency.

Deputy Kerrane secured her seat following the sixth count at the Hyde Centre in Roscommon with 14,683 votes.

Independent Deputies Denis Naughten and Micheal Fitzmaurice retain their seats for Roscommon/Galway in the 33rd Dáil.