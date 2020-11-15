Roscommon/Galway TD warns of a further lockdown unless Covid Rules are redesigned

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten has warned of a third lockdown in the spring unless urgent action is taken to analyse the information gathered from the 67,000 Covid positive cases to see how best to avoid the spread of Covid-19 here in Ireland.

In a statement released this afternoon, the independent TD said that to date there had been no deep analysis of this information along with laboratory, hospital and digital data on population movements across Ireland over the last eight months.

Speaking this afternoon to Galway Bay FM News, Deputy Naughten said that the data could be used to see what would work to restrict the spread of the virus.