Roscommon Galway TD urges government to expand eligibility for fuel allowance scheme to help address the rising cost of living.

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

A Roscommon Galway TD is urging the government to expand eligibility for the fuel allowance scheme as part of plans to address the rising cost of living.

Coalition leaders met last night to look at further ways of addressing rising costs.

It comes ahead of an expected announcement on the issue later this week.

An increase to the 100 euro energy credit’s believed to be among the measures being considered as well as an extension of the fuel allowance season.

Roscommon Galway Sinn Féin TD and party spokesperson on Social Protection Claire Kirrane says more people need to be allowed into the fuel allowance scheme instead of just expanding the duration of the payment.