Roscommon/Galway TD urges government to consider proposal for development of template for cloth face coverings

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Roscommon/Galway TD is calling on the National Public Health Emergency Team to consider a proposal on the wearing of home-made cloth face coverings in public and work areas.

According to the HSE, face coverings are unlikely to be of any benefit to the public unless a person is sick.

The Regional Group of Independent TDs, of which Roscommon/Galway Deputy Denis Naughten is chair, says cloth face coverings could prevent cough and sneeze droplet spread.

The group has pointed to new evidence from the Centre for Disease Control in the US, which recommends wearing face coverings in public settings.

The Regional Group argues that the Government’s “Community Call” programme should consider taking the lead in providing face masks templates to the public so that they can be made at home.

It has moved to stress the masks would not be akin to those reserved and worn by frontline heathcare workers.

Deputy Naughten says wearing cloth masks could allow some people to return to work, while continuing to observe social distancing….