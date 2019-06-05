Roscommon Galway TD urges government to address funding for suckler beef farmers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Roscommon-Galway TD says Government funding of 50 million euro or EU funding of 100 million euro for suckler beef farmers is only a stop gap measure.

Fianna Fail TD Eugene Murphy argues extra financial support is vital on an ongoing basis to ensure the survival of the industry.

Deputy Murphy was speaking at the Joint Committee on Agriculture in relation to the future of the beef sector.

Last night at a packed regional meeting of the IFA in Claremorris, six key principles for the distribution of the €100m Brexit beef fund were set out.

There was very strong support from the floor for some of the fund to go to suckler farmers.

Deputy Murphy says 2,000 families have already left the land and many more are threatening to sell their land or turn it into forestry.

More at 4