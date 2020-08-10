Roscommon/Galway TD urges caution over process to cease pandemic unemployment payment

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A local TD says people who are coming off the Pandemic Unemployment Payment should double-check with their bank to make sure payments have stopped.

It comes as reports have emerged of people receiving the payment even after they have contacted revenue to withdraw their claim.

Last week, the number of people in Galway claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment was down by 800.

Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane is warning the public not to spend the money as it will have to be returned to revenue in future.

