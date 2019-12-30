Roscommon Galway TD slams Central Bank’s handling of credit union reform

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice has slammed the Central Bank’s handling of credit union reform.

The Independent deputy argues the Central Bank has taken a ‘Big Brother’ approach.

It comes as a recent report shows the number of local credit unions has fallen from 406 in 2011 to 241 this year.

Deputy Fitzmaurice argues the Central Bank should be promoting Credit Unions in rural Ireland where many rural towns have been left without any banking facilities – or a reduced service.