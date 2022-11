Over a thousand adults across Galway are unable to work due to long COVID.

Local TD Denis Naughten is calling on the Government to accelerate the treatment of long COVID patients

It comes after it was revealed that just one third of the staff needed for long COVID specialist clinics have been recruited.

Deputy Naughten told Galway Bay FM News that patients are waiting for up to five and six months to access long Covid Clinics in Galway University Hospital.