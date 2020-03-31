Roscommon/Galway TD says technical group willing to negotiate with Fine Gael and Fianna Fail

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A technical group of rural TDs, which includes three Galway TDs, says it’s willing to negotiate with Fine Gael and Fianna Fail on forming a government.

The group includes Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten, Galway East TD Sean Canney and Galway West TD Noel Grealish.

It comes as Fine Gael and Fianna Fail are engaged in talks to agree on a programme for government.

But they have both acknowledged that another party is needed to ensure a working majority.

Roscommon/Galway TD and chairman of 'The Regional Group', Denis Naughten, says they would be willing to engage in talks