Roscommon Galway TD says poor leadership from Agriculture Minister to blame for crisis in sector

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Roscommon Galway TD is claiming that consistently poor leadership from the Agriculture Minister has led to the current crisis facing the beef sector.

Deputy Eugene Murphy says farmers across the west have faced the most difficult 14 months on record as the crisis continues with little signs of improvement.

He believes there are numerous measures the Minister and Government could have taken to ease the situation but failed to do so.

The Fianna Fail Deputy adds that the aid schemes the Government did introduce – such as the BEAM scheme – are far too restrictive.

Deputy Murphy says the next Government needs an Agriculture Minister that shows real leadership.

