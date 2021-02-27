Roscommon-Galway TD says European “red tape” heavily impacting Ireland

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The consequences of European “red tape and bureaucracy” are heavily impacting on this country.

That’s the opinion of Roscommon-Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice.

Deputy Fitzmaurice points to the major issues caused by the EU’s Habitats Directive, which he says has hindered decision making for years.

He further says another example of “madness” is that Ireland imports peat from other countries because of a European directive against harvesting milled peat.

He’s also drawing attention to a new European directive which impacts how veterinary medicines can be purchased by farmers.

He says many licensed merchants are now fearful of losing their incomes, if all medicines must be prescribed by a vet.

Deputy Fitzmaurice argued that many European directives are having a negative impact on the country.