Roscommon Galway TD says 2030 emissions target for agriculture unlikely to be achieved

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Roscommon/Galway TD says the 2030 target to reduce emissions in the agriculture sector is unlikely to be achieved.

An Oireachtas committee will today hear agriculture won’t meet its emissions targets without new technology.

The Department of Agriculture will say new farming methods are needed – and they’re currently not in the marketplace.

The sector is supposed to reduce its emissions by between 22 and 30 per cent by 2030.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice doesn’t think the target will be reached in that time frame…