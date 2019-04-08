Roscommon Galway TD raises concerns over damage at Glinsk GAA pitch

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice has raised concerns over vandalism at Glinsk GAA pitch over the weekend.

The playing surface was significantly damaged on Saturday night with a number of tyre and skid marks visible throughout the pitch.

The damage is to be assessed by the club committee this morning who will decide how long the local facility will be out of use to facilitate repairs.

More at 10am as Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice hits out at those responsible…

