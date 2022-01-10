Roscommon Galway TD raises concerns around school conditions for students

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

There are rising concerns for the conditions students are having to endure in schools around County Galway as a result of Covid-19 precautions

Roscommon Galway TD Micheal Fitzmaurice says he has fielded an increasing number of calls from concerned parents regarding their children having to attend school in classrooms with windows open consistently.

He is calling on the Department of Education and school management teams to put alternative measures in place .

Deputy Fitzmaurice says there is no need for children to be putting up with freezing conditions.