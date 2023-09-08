8 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Roscommon Galway TD Fitzmaurice says farmers fed up over herd reduction plans

Roscommon Galway TD Fitzmaurice says farmers fed up over herd reduction plans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice says farmers are fed up over plans to reduce their herd numbers:

It comes after the IFA boycotted a meeting at the Department of Agriculture over changes to nitrate limits.

The change to nitrogen limits means some 3 thousand farmers will have to reduce their herd numbers, unless they rent or buy additional land.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says it’s no wonder farming groups held the picket yesterday:

Industrial action to take place at Galway City and County Councils over job evaluation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Industrial action is set to take place at Galway City and County Council on Monday. Fórsa Trade Union says the national ac...

Blueprint for future of Athenry branded "bad plan" over housing concerns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A blueprint for the development of Athenry over the next 7 years is being branded a “bad plan”. Councillor Shel...

HSE agrees to install barrier at back of Merlin Park to tackle rat-running

Galway bay fm newsroom- The HSE has agreed to install an access barrier at the back of Merlin Park Hospital to tackle rat-running. A meeting took place th...

Galway IFA rep highlights severity of nitrate limits at picket line at Department of Agriculture

  Galway bay fm newsroom – A Galway IFA representative is highlighting the serious implications the changes to nitrate limits will have on farm...