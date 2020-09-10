Roscommon/Galway TD dismayed at HSE decision to suspend testing at meat plants

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten has expressed his dismay at the HSE decision to suspend COVID 19 screening at meat processing plants.

The Independent TD is calling for more aggressive measures to be introduced and argues the virus should be rooted out of the sector rather than chasing it from county to county.

The risk in the sector arose due to many issues including the close quarters within which people work, the atmosphere for survival and the large number of asymptomatic cases.

The HSE says the process has been suspended until next week, due to an increase in demand for tests in the community.