Roscommon/Galway TD describes feared layoffs at Bord na Mona as ‘deplorable’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon/Galway TD Michael Fitzmaurice has described feared layoffs at Bord na Mona as ‘deplorable’.

It is understood that BNM is considering the proposal to temporarily lay-off up to 230 workers – both seasonal and permanent – involved in the process of supplying peat to the power stations in Shannonbridge, Lanesboro and Edenderry.

Deputy Fitzmaurice is calling on Minister Richard Bruton to intervene to ensure any layoffs are on hold until at least mid May.

This, he argues, would allow some time to clarify whether BNM can qualify for the Wage Subsidy Scheme and to allow progress to be made on the voluntary redundancy application process.