Galway Bay fm newsroom – Seán Ó Fearghail has been re-elected as Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil.

The Fianna Fáil TD saw off Roscommon/Galway Independent TD Denis Naughten by 130 votes to 28.

Deputy Denis Naughton earlier addressed the Dail in his bid to become Ceann Comhairle stating Ireland needs an effective and questioning parliament.

In the next hour voting will begin to elect a Taoiseach, with no candidate likely to be successful.