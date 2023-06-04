Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten calls for action to improve treatment for rare diseases

Local TD Denis Naughten says action is urgently required to improve access to treatment for those suffering from rare diseases.

Speaking in the Dáil, he said despite the phrase, rare diseases are not actually that rare but Ireland does not have the expertise to treat many of these conditions.

Deputy Naughten outlined how Ireland is a member of a number of EU networks that offer improved access to treatment.

But he said patients’ medical records must be constantly updated to ensure they have access to the most up-to-date medical care.

Deputy Naughten argued the big problem is that at the moment, it is consultants who are carrying out this time-consuming process, pulling them away from patient care.