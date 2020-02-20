Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten addresses Dáil in bid to win Ceann Comhairle post

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughton has addressed the Dail in his bid to become Ceann Comhairle stating Ireland needs an effective and questioning parliament.

The Dáil is sitting for the first time since the election with the names of all the TDs now having been read into the record of the house before the Ceann Comhairle is elected.

It’s a straight contest between the outgoing Ceann Comhairle Sean O’ Fearghail and Independent former Minister Denis Naughten.

The secret ballot is now underway.

Addressing the Dáil prior to the vote, Deputy Naughton said it’s becoming increasing more difficult to get straight answers to straight questions in the Dail.