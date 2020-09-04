Roscommon-Galway TD criticises stay and spend scheme for excluding older people

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten has criticised the government’s Stay and Spend scheme for excluding older people.

Under the scheme, tax-payers can avail of up to €125 in income tax credits if they spend up to €625 in the hospitality sector between Autumn 2020 and Spring 2021.

However, Deputy Naughten says this will be of no benefit to many older people who do not have a tax liability.

He also says the scheme can only be used at Fáilte Ireland approved accommodation.

The Independent TD says this further excludes business owners in inland areas, where there are limited numbers of Fáile Ireland approved accommodation.