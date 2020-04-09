Roscommon/Galway TD concerned over hardship experienced by pensioner families

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Undue hardship is being placed on pensioner families who cannont access the COVID-19 payment.

That’s according to Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten, who says the restricted access to the payment is placing some families in financial trouble.

It comes as Deputy Naugthen has been contacted by a number of pensioners who are supporting children and have lost their income due to the coronvirus emergency.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment is only available to people between 18 and 66 years – who have lost all employment due to the coronavirus restrictions.

Deputy Naughten is calling for the income support framework to be reassessed…