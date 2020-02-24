Roscommon Galway TD calls on Taoiseach to activate flood assistance funds

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Roscommon Galway TD has called on the Taoiseach to activate financial assistance schemes for victims of this weekend’s flooding.

Independent TD Denis Naughton says many farmers not only suffered over the weekend but have still not regained access to lands flooded last year.

Deputy Naughton argues that in such cases farmers are at risk of running low on fodder and will rely on government supports to stay afloat.

The Independent TD says many communities along the rivers Shannon and Suck are particularly at risk.

