Roscommon-Galway TD calls on HSE to provide out of hours flu vaccination clincs

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Roscommon-Galway TD is calling on the HSE to ensure evening and weekend flu vaccination clinics are made available to ensure availability for as many people as possible.

Deputy Denis Naughten says it’s crucial that schoolchildren and working families can obtain the vaccine at a time that’s convenient for them, in a socially distant manner.

He believes the only way our health service can manage a surge in Covid-19 this winter is by ruling out the possibility that the patient has the flu, as symptoms are so similar.

Deputy Naughten argues that when people are going to the effort of protecting themselves, their communities and our health service, they should not be put on waiting lists for the vaccine.

He says anyone who wants the vaccine should be able to easily get it….

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…