Roscommon/Galway TD calls on Health Minister to go before Dáil over flu vaccine figures

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the Health Minister to go before the Dáil to explain how 600,000 doses of the flu jab have gone missing.

The HSE has stopped distribution of the vaccine to find out what happened, after a letter was sent to doctors and pharmacists saying only 700,000 of the 1.3 million jabs have been administered.

Roscommon-Galway TD Denis Naughten says the disclosure of this information means that there is 40% less flu vaccine in circulation to vaccinate vulnerable sections of the population when there is growing demand to get the flu jab.

The flu vaccine has been in extremely high demand this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Healthcare workers have been told to prioritise the vulnerable with any remaining stock.

Deputy Denis Naughten says the situation needs to be clarified urgently as many are reliant on the injection ahead of winter…