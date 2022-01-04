Roscommon Galway TD calls on Government to make antigen tests more widely available

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

A Roscommon Galway TD is calling on the government to make antigen testing widely and freely available.

It comes as PCR tests won’t now be ordered for people over 3 or under 40 until an antigen test kit returns a positive for Covid-19.

Deputy Clare Kerrane says free antigens are now vital in a bid to ease the pressure on the PCR testing system.

She says the system is overwhelmed due to the rampant rate of transmission across the state, with long waits for a PCR at testing sites in Galway and Castlerea.

The Sinn Féin TD says that as one third of positive cases through a PCR followed a positive antigen test, making them more widely available would be a vital tool.