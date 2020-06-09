Roscommon/Galway TD calls for transparency on contact tracing in meat plants

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten has called for transparency on contract tracing figures in meat plants.

He has written to Minister Simon Harris seeking the contact tracing figures for each meat plant across the country, after the figures he presented to Dáil Éireann on Thursday evening were contradicted by the HSE the following morning.

Deputy Naughten argues either Simon Harris was given the wrong figures or his comments last week were inaccurate.

He says testing and delivering results in the shortest time possible is the key to success in managing Covid-19 and any delays will only contribute to the spread of the disease…