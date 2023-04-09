Roscommon/Galway TD calls for more urgency on national plan for Long COVID

Local TD Denis Naughten on the HSE to show more urgency in developing a national action plan on Long COVID.

Long COVID is when patients experience symptoms of the illness that last weeks or months after the infection has cleared.

They include fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, insomnia, chest tightness and dizziness.

Deputy Naughten says he’s conducted two national surveys, that show the condition affects one in ten adults.

He argues it’s vital that there’s a cohesive national plan in place to treat those affected.