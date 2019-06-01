Roscommon Galway TD calls for funding for agricultural shows to be restored

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon Galway TD Eugene Murphy has called for funding for agricultural shows throughout rural Ireland to be restored.

The Fianna Fail Deputy brought the matter before the Dail this week where Taoiseach Leo Varadkar vowed he would raise the issue with Minister Michael Ring.

Deputy Murphy argued grants for agricultural shows have been reduced at a time when groups face rising insurance costs and other overheads.

He argued the shows are key to the local economy and a vital part of the fabric of rural life.

More at 5