Roscommon Galway TD brings concerns over increased levies for credit unions to the Dail

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Roscommon Galway TD has called on the Government to rethink its plan to subject credit unions to a major increase in industry funding levies.

Deputy Eugene Murphy says the rise in levies does not take into account the unique societal impact of credit unions which are not for profit and community based.

The Fianna Fail deputy argues credit unions are not the same as commercial banks and this rise in levies will cost millions of euro.

The government has been criticised by the Galway Roscommon Deputy for an alleged lack of consultation with the credit union movement on the plan.

Speaking on the matter in the Dail, Deputy Murphy raised the matter with Tanaise Simon Coveney and said credit unions are already paying five different levies.