Galway Bay fm newsroom – Retired healthcare staff should be recalled to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a former Minister.

Roscommon/Galway Independent TD Denis Naughten says the number of former healthcare workers who came forward to take part in the “Be on call for Ireland” campaign last spring was encouraging.

However he says the HSE has failed to bring the majority to the front line.

Deputy Naughten says this can’t happen again in the roll out of the vaccine….