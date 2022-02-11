Roscommon Galway Senator urges Justice Minister to take action to counter rural burglaries

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

A Roscommon Galway Senator is urging the Justice Minister to introduce urgent reforms to counteract rising incidents of crime in rural areas.

Senator Eugene Murphy says a recent spike in burglaries has left people feeling unsafe in their own homes.

The move follows calls by Sligo Leitrim Deputy Marc McSharry to re-introduce rural Garda stations, to prevent incidents such as the attack on 73 year-old Tom Niland who was seriously injured during an aggravated burglary in Skreen, County Sligo in January.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee is due to attend a Seanad debate with Senators where she will be urged to review sentencing, bail laws and the free legal aid system.

Speaking to Galway Talks earlier Senator Eugene Murphy says it’s time for further action to be taken.