Roscommon/Galway Senator calls on people to avail of winter flu vaccine

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – With the easing visiting restrictions this weekend, a local Senator has called on people to continue to adhere to social distancing but to also avail of the free winter flu nasal spray vaccine in the coming days and weeks.

Fine Gael Senator for Roscommon-Galway Aisling Dolan has urged parents of children and teenagers to take up the nasal spray for the winter flu before Christmas.

Children aged between 2 and 17 can avail of the free nasal spray vaccine at GPs and Pharmacies.