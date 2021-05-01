Roscommon/Galway Deputy welcomes confirmation that farmers can return to mart rings from the 17th of May

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Confirmation that Farmers will be able to return to Mart Rings from the 17th of May has been welcomed by Roscommon/Galway independent deputy Michael Fitzmaurice.

It has been reported in the Farmers Journal that Minister of Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that buyers will be able to return to Mart rings from that date, while adhering to public guidelines.

Online trading will remain alongside ringside buying and a number of rules will apply.

Meanwhile, The department of Agriculture in Northern Ireland have also confirmed that farmers in Northern Ireland will be able to return from Monday.

Deputy Fitzmaurice welcomed the confirmation, saying it is a welcome move