Roscommon Galway Deputy says Minister for Education must urgently deliver solutions to School Transport Crisis

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A Roscommon/Galway Deputy has said that the minister for Education and representatives of Bus Éireann must come before the Oireachtas urgently to address the scandal of shortages on school transport.

Sinn Fein for Roscommon/Galway Claire Kerrane said that her office has been inundated with calls from parents locally who are desperate to get a seat for their child and that the minister has failed to give answers to families who need to know urgently what will happen next to solve this.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News Deputy Kerrane said that solutions need to be found for once and for all.