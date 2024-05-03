Roscommon/Galway Deputy Claire Kerrane tells Dáil it’s ‘hard to fathom’ the rising cost of fuel

Roscommon/Galway TD Claire Kerrane has told the Dáil it is very ‘hard to fathom’ the recent rise in fuel prices.

She was speaking on the back of a motion brought forward by Sinn Féin in relation to Petrol and Diesel Excise Rate Increases.

She criticised the Government, saying it is ‘out of touch’ after increasing the cost of fuel at the start of April.

Deputy Kerrane says people in rural areas and young people are struggling.