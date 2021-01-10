Roscommon/Galway deputy calls for more clarity for vulnerable and elderly regarding Covid Vaccine

print

Galway bay FM Newsroom – Roscommon/Galway Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice has said that vulnerable and elderly people living in communities need some clarity on when they will be able to access the Covid-19 vaccine.

The independent deputy welcomed the announcement from Minister Stephen Donnelly on Friday that 75,000 staff and residents in long term care will receive their first dose in the next two weeks.

However, he also felt that the elderly and vunerable who are being cared for at home are being left in the dark as to when they can avail of the vaccine.

Deputy Fitzmaurice said that many depend on the support of carers or family member to remain in their homes and they urgently need clarity.