Roscommon/Galway deputy calls for funding for new waste water treatment facilities for towns and villages in East Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Funding has been sought for the upgrade and provision of waste water facilities throughout East Galway by Roscommon/Galway Deputy Denis Naughten.

Speaking in the Dáil this week, the deputy stressed that investment was needed to address serious public health issues explaining that there has been instances of raw sewage running onto streets in some cases and that it must be addressed as a matter of urgency.

He argued that the reality is that local employment opportunities are being stalled as a result of the failure to upgrade and provide wastewater treatment facilities across the area.

He continued by saying that towns and villages need investment in this necessary infrastructure, to provide for clean water and wastewater treatment facilities to attract families to live, work and raise their children in these rural communities.

Deputy Naughten said that this lack of infrastructure in East Galway is a very serious problem.