Current track
Title
Artist

Ros An Mhil Harbour to benefit from new fund of €35m

Written by on 27 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ros An Mhíl Harbour in Connemara is set to benefit from a new Government fund of over €35 million announced today.

The funding, announced by Minister Michael Creed, is a Capital Investment Package for the ongoing development of six Fishery Harbour Centres nationwide.

These are Ros An Mhíl, Howth, Dunmore East, Castletownbere, Dingle and Killybegs.

€2.5m has been set aside for safety and maintenance work at all six harbours – while a further €2m will go towards assisting local authorities to repair and develop piers, harbours and slipways under their ownership.

However, the exact funding package allocated to Ros An Mhíl under the new fund of €35m has not yet been revealed.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Emergency meeting of Fianna Fail Loughrea LEA to take place this evening

27 January 2019

0 0

Information meetings to be held across county on rural social schemes

27 January 2019

0 0

Three Galway schools in top 15 in Ireland

27 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Dolan’s Perfect 10 puts Galway on their way

Thumbnail
Previous post

Win with Club Vitae Oranmore on Rise ‘n’ Smile with Alan & Ollie

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend