Ros An Mhil Harbour to benefit from new fund of €35m

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ros An Mhíl Harbour in Connemara is set to benefit from a new Government fund of over €35 million announced today.

The funding, announced by Minister Michael Creed, is a Capital Investment Package for the ongoing development of six Fishery Harbour Centres nationwide.

These are Ros An Mhíl, Howth, Dunmore East, Castletownbere, Dingle and Killybegs.

€2.5m has been set aside for safety and maintenance work at all six harbours – while a further €2m will go towards assisting local authorities to repair and develop piers, harbours and slipways under their ownership.

However, the exact funding package allocated to Ros An Mhíl under the new fund of €35m has not yet been revealed.