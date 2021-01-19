Ros a Mhíl designated port for Northern Ireland vessel landings

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ros a Mhíl in Connemara has been designated as a port for UK registered Northern Ireland vessel landings.

It’s one of five additional ports nationwide which have been announced by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue to join Killybegs and Castletownbere.

Under the new designation, Ros a Mhíl will be able to accommodate landings of fish from vessels under 24 metres.

Since January 1st, the UK is a third country and subject to ‘illegal, Unregulated and Unreported’ regulation and North East Atlantic Fisheries Commission requirements.

Minister McConalogue says the designation of Ros a Mhíl is an important decision, which will allow fishers in small vessels to continue their livelihoods in a safe manner.