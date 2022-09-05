€1.1m investment in Galway hybrid workplace platform

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A 1.1 million euro investment is being put into Galway hybrid workplace management platform, Ronspot.

The boost from Furthr VC, will support the creation of an additional 10 jobs in the next 18 months at the hub on ATU’s Galway campus.

Funding is also coming in from the Halo Business Angel Network and Enterprise Ireland, to help the Galway platform expand its team globally.

Ronspot CEO Michael Furey says the funding will improve services at the hub, while also bringing employment opportunities to the locality: