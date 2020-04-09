Rolling movement restrictions likely to remain in place

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rolling movement restrictions could be in place until a vaccine for Covid-19 is developed.

The European Centre for Disease Control says it’s too early for countries to start lifting community and physical distancing measures.

There are now just over 6 thousand confirmed cases of the virus here and 235 people have lost their lives.

Galway remains at the lower end of the scale with 134 cases.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan says physical distancing measures may be needed over a prolonged period, on a staggered basis.