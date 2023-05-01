Rolling closures at Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill for the next two weeks

There will be rolling closures at Blackrock Diving Tower in Salthill over the next 2 weeks, starting tomorrow.

According to Galway City Council, it will be closed to the public temporarily during essential maintenance works.

Meanwhile, there will be more works later in the year for structural investigation works.

There will be rolling closures over these first two weeks of May, that are weather and tide dependent, and the public will be given notice of all planned closures.

The initial works involve the power washing and painting of Blackrock Tower and will begin this week.

Meanwhile, further closures will take place later in the year to allow structural investigation works to be undertaken.

These works are needed for the preparation of a planning application to An Bórd Pleanála and for subsequent rehabilitation works to the tower.

Plans to refurbish the tower date back to 2017, but were then scrapped following negative public feedback.

The exact timeframe for the works is to yet be confirmed but the city council says the busy summer period and weather conditions will be factored into the programme.